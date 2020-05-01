Drive Thru Testing, May 29

As part of efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, the County will be opening sites in rural communities and other areas of the region. New locations, starting Tuesday, will be staffed with first responders from CAL FIRE and the San Diego County Fire Authority.

“This virus knows no boundaries, so it is critical that we extend testing into our backcountry, including Julian, Pine Valley and other communities,” said District 2 Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents East County. “This initiative is part of our regional test, trace and treat strategy that is allowing us to track the course of the illness and help clear the way to safely restarting more of our economy.”

Testing will be set up outside several County Library branches throughout the region’s backcountry.

“San Diego County is vast covering over 4,500 miles, which is why it’s so important to make testing available in our rural areas, like Valley Center and Borrego Springs,” said District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. “In order to get more people back to work and overcome the virus, we need to provide an ample amount of testing for all San Diegans.”

Drive-up testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in five rural communities. An appointment is necessary, and you can make one by calling 2-1-1. The sites will be on:

May 26: Julian Library, 1850 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036

May 27: Pine Valley Fire Station 44 (OLD), 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

May 28: Valley Center Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

May 29: Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

May 30: Potrero Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road, Potrero, CA 91963

“Partnering to protect our communities is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19,” says CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority Chief Tony Mecham. “We are committed to working with our county health department to ensure all San Diego County residents, including those in the rural communities, are as safe as possible.”