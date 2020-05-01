RSS

Borrego Testing Site, May 14 to May 16

 

Last updated 5/13/2020 at 10:10am



Borrego Springs will have its first drive-by testing, held at The Mall on May 14 to May 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only 50 tests will be conducted per day, for a total of 150.

The drive-by testing will be open to the public without reservations, however, those who do have appointments will get first priority.

People who are not registered patients of Borrego Medical Clinic can be tested, but will need to provide more information.

Make an appointment by calling 760-767-5051.

*Testing is covered by most insurances. Programs are available for the uninsured or underinsured.


