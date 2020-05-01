RSS

Border Patrol Finds Gun, Meth

 

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man after finding a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in his vehicle on April 29.

The incident occurred when the 26-year-old man approached the immigration checkpoint in a silver BMW.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered a handgun hidden in a magazine in the driver’s door pocket, and the driver was removed from the vehicle safely.

The man confirmed that the gun was loaded with 10 rounds. Agents also discovered a box of ammunition containing 21 rounds of 9mm in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle.

While searching the man, the agents found methamphetamine in his pocket.

The man, identified as a United States citizen, was arrested and is in federal custody pending criminal charges.

