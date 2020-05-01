First-Class Petty Officer, Carl Ronald Johnson

Jan. 30, 1944 – April 21, 2020

Carl Ronald Johnson, born January 30, 1944 passed into eternal life on April 21, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He was 76 years old. Carl was a resident of Ocotillo Wells, California for nearly 18 years as he loved the remoteness of the open desert.

Enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17, Carl dedicated 24 years of his life serving and protecting our country. Having served in Vietnam, he retired as an honored war veteran at the rank of First-Class Petty Officer.

Carl's hardworking nature supported our country another 20 years as a professional truck driver delivering essential food items to large warehouse docks across the country. Known by the nickname "Eeyore", Carl spent the last decade of his life as a manager of an RV park in Ocotillo Wells where he was well liked by residents and locals.

Carl loved deep-sea fishing and long rides through the country on his motorcycle. He loved to get on his bike on a warm sunny day exploring country roads and frequenting local taverns. He had a big heart for animals and children. The last year of his life was enjoyed doing what he loved with brother Stevie and sister-in-law Sara.

He leaves behind two daughters, Carla and Cassandra whom he loved more than anything, wife, Remy and brother, Stevie. Carl was a generous, kind, and sensitive soul and will be missed and forever loved by the many who knew him.

Memorial services are to be held at Funeraria Del Angel National City at a date TBD amid COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

For additional remembrance, please see the Facebook page for the "Iron Door Bar."