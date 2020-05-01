DirectoryAboutContact

Supervisor Desmond Calls for Opening More Businesses

 
Last updated 5/29/2020 at 3:52pm



In addition to the current proposed pilot program, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will be asking for the following to be opened at June 2 Board meeting.

REQUEST OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO:

(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)

- Resume Full Parking and Full Beach Activities

- Allow Gatherings to Social Distance Guidelines

REQUEST OF STATE OF CALIFORNIA:

(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)

- Gyms

- Hotels

- Wineries/Breweries

- Churches

- Theme Parks

- Youth Sports

- Charter/Fishing Boats

- Pools

 
