Supervisor Desmond Calls for Opening More Businesses
Last updated 5/29/2020 at 3:52pm
In addition to the current proposed pilot program, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will be asking for the following to be opened at June 2 Board meeting.
REQUEST OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO:
(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)
- Resume Full Parking and Full Beach Activities
- Allow Gatherings to Social Distance Guidelines
REQUEST OF STATE OF CALIFORNIA:
(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)
- Gyms
- Hotels
- Wineries/Breweries
- Churches
- Theme Parks
- Youth Sports
- Charter/Fishing Boats
- Pools