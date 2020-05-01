Soroptimist Helps to Flatten Curve

Like many organizations pulling together to help this little village of Borrego Springs to get through this pandemic, the Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs has stepped up to offer free informational flyers and masks.

The community flyer provides the most accurate, educational, local health and help sites, as well as directions on making a mask.

Informational flyers and masks are available at multiple establishments in Borrego – Desert Pantry, Village Market, Center Market, Jilberto's, Senior Center and Sheriff's Station.

"Like all Borrego neighbors, we immediately began to generate ideas on ways Soroptimist could help," President Judy Stewart explains. "We have such a 'gung-ho' bunch of talented and hard charging women; we have been quickly able to pull together the two programs. We hope people will help with donations to expand the programs, or at the very least, take a flyer and mask."

Linda Stanley, Soroptimist member and administrator of BorregoSHOPS!, an online Facebook service for local businesses, and Ellen Fitzpatrick of Graphics You Can Trust, also a Soroptimist member, created the flyer and are placing them around town. To have flyers delivered, email graphicsyoucantrust@gmail.com.

Soroptimist is inviting the community to help with the costs of printing flyers and purchasing mask materials, as well as raising funds for women in need.

Fitzpatrick added, "Please wear your mask in public – the stores are making it mandatory. No sewing is needed to wrap hair ties around a cloth. Per directions on the flyer, tee fabric ones can be made in minutes with a rectangle and ear slits. They are actually comfortable. See the Borrego Soroptimist Facebook pages for updated information."

They are also accepting donations to provide local grocery certificates to help local single moms.

"The information provided and masks will go a long way with keeping the curve flat in our beloved community. At the same time, we want to help some of our most vulnerable community members have the food they need to feel safe and assured they can feed their families," Stewart said. "Generous Borregans have helped us provide for so many girls and women in the past, we know we can count on the community to contribute in this crisis."

Chartered in 1962, the Borrego Soroptimist Club is the oldest service club in Borrego, and is dedicated to providing educational and financial grants for Borrego's young women. "We are grateful to the community for its tremendous support and for the opportunity to see our young women succeed," Stewart said.

"At the heart of our club are amazing, hardworking women volunteers, who have fun and build family and friendships both from within the club and with the deserving young women in our community that we're so honored to get to know and help."

Translated from Latin, Soroptimist means "Women's Best." And helping young women financially and socially to achieve their best is the goal of the Borrego Springs chapter. According to Stewart, "This is accomplished by raising funds for young girls and women to provide educational scholarships so they can be their best by unlocking economic empowerment. Education gives them the opportunity, choice and power to make healthy and positive decisions for themselves and their families."

Through community fundraisers, like the Hawaiian fun shirt sale, the club provides scholarships to high school seniors, aspiring to college and vocations. The "Live Your Dream" program provides financial assistance to women who are head of households and wish to pursue education to further their well-being, allowing the club to provide educational funds for a wide variety of needs.

Continuing its mission to assist young women with educational scholarships, the Soroptimist website and Facebook page features how high school seniors and others may apply for scholarships and financial aid at http://www.siborregosprings.org.

Additionally, due to the fact the Soroptimist exists to serve young women and female heads of households, the club is collecting funds to provide local grocery certificates to single moms known to be having trouble feeding families. Donations can be made at http://www.siborregosprings.org/covid19response. Or checks can be mailed to PO Box 504, Borrego Springs, California 92004.

The club is always welcoming like-minded women to join. For further information on membership call Judy Stewart at 760- 807-1785.