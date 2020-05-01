Phased Reopening

County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten went over the federal criteria the County have met so that it can move forward and ease even more of the local restrictions in her health officer order.

The County has met four of the five federal criteria for reopening:

- The County has experienced a 14-day downward trajectory in the number of people with influenza-like illness at local emergency departments.

- The County has registered a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in comparison to the number of tests administered over a 14-day period has been in a downward trajectory.

- The local health care system has been able to handle the number of patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19 and other illnesses and diseases.

- The fifth criteria involves COVID-19 testing, an area where the County is making daily progress.

“We are beginning to ease the local public health order and will be following state guidance so that we can move from stage one to state two,” said Wooten, adding that the guidance for the public remains the same.

People should continue to stay at home, wear a face covering when in public, stay six feet away from other people and take other preventive measures, such as washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/county-approves-framework-for-some-businesses-to-reopen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=county-approves-framework-for-some-businesses-to-reopen