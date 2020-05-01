Outfitters Zooms Along

Borrego Outfitters has come up with a new and innovative way of shopping during the COVID-19 lockdown. They have pioneered the virtual way of shopping via “Zoom.”

Zoom, founded in 2011, is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems.

A Zoom appointment with Borrego Outfitters can be set up either by email or calling the store, and from there one of their personal shoppers will assist via video to browse the store to select your purhcases and check out with them, paying by credit card. However, if someone is camera shy and already knows what they would like, all they would need to do is call.

Purchases are to be picked up via curbside, or items can be shipped. The Zoom link can also be shared with friends or family.

“You have to be inventive during these times, business must go on,” owner Ben Nourse said. “We are ready for any eventuallity, if we are allowed to open our premises. Our staff are prepared for a new way of shopping in the store.”

“Our priority will be to protect our customers and staff, with all the regulations that will be imposed on us.”