La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa is re-opening May 15, and to celebrate, they are waiving resort fees. The Bistro is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner (to-go only). No bar, but alcohol is available. The gym and yoga are currently not open, per Governor’s orders. All guests must be wearing masks in public areas.

Keep an eye on their website for the most up-to-date information at http://www.lacasadelzorro.com.