La Casa Del Zorro Opens Its Doors

La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa has resumed its operations as of May 15, and with great news, their opening weekend was a “huge, sold out success.”

“Our staff did an amazing job of preparing the accommodations and grounds to welcome back our guests. We are controlling the number of guests in the public areas, practicing social distancing in our pools and our bistro is serving lunch and dinner for pick up,” Groups, Catering and Conference Service Manager Kasey Simrock said. “Guests were very cautious and followed all regulations around the resort.”

In celebration of their reopening, La Casa has waived all resort fees.

La Casa continues to strive to maintain the highest standard of cleanliness and hygiene, and in response to the coronavirus, they have taken additional measures to make their protocols even more rigorous.

“We are limiting guest and employee interaction by limiting housekeeping service during their stay,” Simrock said. “We are taking this week to clean and learn from this past weekend, to prepare for another sold-out weekend for Memorial Day.”

Here are some of the following protocols and restrictions that are being applied as they move toward reopening:

Gym, Spa and Salon remain closed

Social distancing is in effect for pools

No daily housekeeping or room service

Menu and restaurant hours changed.

Those who do not want to yet dine-in, can order food for takeout.

Ongoing education and enhanced operating operations to hotel team members is provided. This includes ensuring everyone understands proper hand washing techniques, uses hand sanitizer often, especially after handling money, ID’s, and credit cards, as well as seeking medical attention in the event of flu-like symptoms.

Increased the frequency of cleaning public spaces and have continued the use of a high-grade disinfectant.

Solicit up-to-date food safety recommendations and adjust food and beverage services accordingly.

Increased the use and availability of antibacterial hand sanitizers.

La Casa closed its doors on March 20 after Governor Gavin Newsom announced restrictions on multiple establishments and the statewide Stay-at-Home order. LCDZ looked at reopening on April 16, but the order was extended, forcing a change in the reopen date.

La Casa is also one of the few establishments in Borrego that is open all-year round.

“Thank you for your patience as we navigate these unprecedented times. We are thrilled to invite guests back to our beautiful resort. I am looking forward to San Diego businesses re-opening safely and slowly,” Simrock said.

La Casa Del Zorro is also working with the Chamber of Commerce in planning a Summer Ice Cream Social, in hopes of being able to over time.

For more details on their protocols or more information about their reopening, visit lacasadelzorro.com, or call 760-767-0100.