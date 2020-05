Six public libraries will be able to reopen for "doorside" service starting May 26. This includes branches in Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista, and Borrego Springs.

Branches in Bonita, Poway, El Cajon, Julian, Solana Beach and San Marcos could reopen on June 1 if the first six are successful.

San Diego County currently has 5,391 cases and 200 deaths, as of May 14.