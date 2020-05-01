Clinic Makes Changes

Due to COVID-19, the Borrego Medical Clinic has been hit with major financial strains. As a result, they have had to make some drastic changes.

In a statement, the clinic said, "Over the last eight weeks, across our organization, we have experienced a dramatic shift in the way primary care is delivered. We have increased the capacity for telephone or telehealth visits significantly in an effort to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID for some of our most vulnerable patient populations."

These actions include temporary reductions of hours, reductions of services, or closures at some sites. In addition, nearly a third of our workforce has been impacted by reduced hours, temporary furloughs, or layoffs. These heartbreaking decisions have been necessary to ensure we can endure the current crisis and remain sustainable in the future. Though, like all of our health clinics, the Borrego Medical Center has been impacted by difficult workforce changes, we are committed to this community and will keep our clinic’s doors proudly open during the COVID‐19 crisis, and beyond.

The current hours of operation of the Borrego Medical Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At this time, a licensed medical provider is on site every day. Telehealth and telephone visits are also available.

"Though we now find ourselves in an unprecedented time of crisis, Borrego Health is committed to ensuring the healthcare needs of the Borrego Valley are met," according to a statement.