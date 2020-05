Did You Feel It?

Last updated 5/13/2020 at 10:04am

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook Borrego Springs May 10, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 3:08 p.m., 17km SE of Ocotillo Wells and 20 miles from Salton City with a depth of 10 km.

There were no reports of structural damages or injuries.