Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Sponsor Group Meeting

 

Last updated 5/27/2020 at 8:34am



The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group meeting will be June 4, at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be on Zoom. The website is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85960595291. Or you can call in at 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 85960595191.

The action items include:

1. La Casa Del Zorro Solar installation at the triangle intersection.

2. San Diego County Staff presentation on SB-743 about changes in CEQA

3. A discussion with a member of the Borrego Valley Stewardship Council.

This is your opportunity to provide your voice on these topics.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
