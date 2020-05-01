RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Thank You BVEF, Candlewood"

 

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:39am

The Borrego Village Association, Anza-Borrego Foundation, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Water District, with layout and design assistance from Graphics You Can Trust, and in collaboration with Borrego's COVID-19 Task Force put up six "Stop the Spread" of COVID-19 banners around town on April 9.

The banners will hopefully remind both residents and people passing through town that if you are out on essential work or errands please practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay safe.

The Borrego Village Association wishes to thank the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund for their funding support to purchase these banners. Our thanks also to the Candlewood Arts Festival for use of their sign posts and hanging hardware.

The banners have been placed around town:

Montezuma Valley Road / Palm Canyon Drive intersection

Christmas Circle

Yaqui Pass Road / Borrego Springs Road intersection

Borrego Valley Road / Palm Canyon Drive intersection

Chamber of Commerce

Country Club Road / Palm Canyon Drive intersection

Borrego Village Association

borregoexperience.com

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

