"Support The Local Restaurants"

Last updated 5/22/2020 at 11:32am



The residents and visitors have been very fortunate that our small village has so many great restaurants. With the restriction in place due to the virus limiting their service to carry out only, may result in loss of some of them.

One way to assume they are still there for us when the virus is under control is for the residents to increase their carry out service now. Plan one or two meals a week to treat yourself to a really good meal that you don’t have to cook.

Supporting our local businesses is an important way to do your part. As it has been said maybe too many times, but true, “WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.”

Jim Wilson

– Borrego Springs, California

