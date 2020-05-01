Multiple Groups Support the Julian Community

In the wake of this current health crisis, many organizations and groups have risen to the challenge of supporting their communities. Those in Julian are no different. With so many in the backcountry in need of a variety of resources that include food, school supplies and help with utilities it’s comforting to know that there are people out there who are stepping in to provide assistance.

The Julian Union School District has been distributing lunches to students since the quarantine began. Lunches are dropped off at the Julian High School parking lot and regular trips are made to Mesa Grande, Shelter Valley and the Butterfield Community. In addition, Julian Pathways, Inc. has been supplementing supplies by providing canned goods, produce and other food staples from the San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego. Each month, Julian Pathways serves about 80 families. Mountain Manna, a volunteer group associated with the Community United Methodist Church of Julian, operates their food distributions every fourth Saturday of the month. Through private donations, grants and partnerships with organizations and businesses, Mountain Manna is able to distribute food to 100-150 families each month.

Feeding San Diego distributes food the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the parking lot of the Julian Library. Food is also distributed in Mesa Grande on the second Tuesdays and at the Butterfield Community on the last Fridays of the month. Micro food pantries such as the Julian Area Blessing Box and Julian’s Little Free Pantry try to make sure to have items available for the community as well.

With the rate of food insecurity increasing, organizations are looking to ban together to support those in need. Monetary donations to Feeding San Diego, the San Diego Food Bank, Community United Methodist Church of Julian and Julian Pathways are necessary to continue the work.

The Julian Area Blessing Box and Julian’s Little Free Pantry also accepts donations. Please consider donating to one of these worthwhile groups.