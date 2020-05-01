Julian: A Tourist Town Still Working Hard to Endure

As one can imagine, a town that thrives on tourism is being hit very hard due to the stay-at-home order. The Julian Chamber of Commerce continues to be very supportive of the businesses by promoting the many businesses and restaurants in town. The Chamber’s message is to postpone visitors’ travels to Julian while encouraging them to come back when it is safe to do so. Also, the Chamber is staying on top of the available financial resources for small businesses.

Robin Boland, Julian Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, office manager and marketing specialist regularly shares news updates with the Julian community.

Following the guidelines set forth by the state and San Diego County, the nonessential business in Julian are closed. However, many of the restaurants, bakeries and breweries have modified their operations to continue to serve the Julian community during this pandemic. Many have special hours and take out menus. Below is a list of the available dining and beverage options in Julian.

Colt’s Burger Bar

Located in the Julian Station, their days and hours open varies. Call 619-654-5693 to order.

Heroes Restaurant

Open Friday – Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a limited menu for takeout. According to the Facebook page, they also offer a curbside service in the parking lot behind their restaurant. Phone in orders at 760-765-4600.

https://www.julianheroes.com/

Jeremy’s on the Hill

Open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout. Meal kits are also available.

https://bestrestaurantinjulian.com/

Julian Beer Company

Open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for takeout or curbside service.

https://julianbeercompany.com/julian-julian-julian-beer-co-food-menu

Julian Café and Bakery

Open Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for takeout or curbside service.

https://www.juliancafe.com/

Miner’s Diner

Open Sunday – Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout.

https://www.minersdinerjulian.com/

Poncho Villa’s

Open Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout. Call 760-765-1810 to place an order.

Quecho Elevated Mexican Eatery

Open Thursday – Monday, Noon to 7 p.m. for takeout.

http://www.quechojulian.com/

Regulars Wanted Beanery

Open Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to Noon and Friday – Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for takeout.

https://www.regularswanted.cafe/

Romano’s Restaurant

Open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout.

http://www.romanosrestaurantjulian.com/p/menu.html

Soups & Such Cafe

Open Monday & Wednesday (closed Tuesday) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday – Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for takeout. Call 760-765-4761 to place an order.

Wynola Pizza & Bistro

Open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout or curbside delivery. Pizza kits to bake at home are also available.

https://www.wynolapizza.com/take-out-menu

There are also a select number of bakeries open:

Apple Alley Bakery

Open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout with a limited menu. Call 760-765-2532 to place an order.

Julian Pie Company (Santa Ysabel location)

The Santa Ysabel location is open Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for takeout.

https://www.julianpie.com/

Mom’s Pie House

Their Wynola location is open Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout.

https://www.momspiesjulian.com/

Breweries:

Nickel Beer Company

Open Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for to go growlers and kegs.

https://nickelbeerco.com/

Calico Cidery

Open Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for growler sales and carry out only.

The Julian Tea and Cottage Arts is not open. Their website (https://juliantea.com/) has the following message:

Due to the State Safer at Home order, we will be closed to the public until further notice. You can still reach us via email at info@juliantea.com to place mail orders for packaged teas and foods, and also local “pick up” orders of packaged teas and foods, frozen scones, frozen pumpkin soup and other products with advance notice.

Please send us an email with your order details and contact phone number, and we will contact you to confirm your order and process your payment. For pickup orders we will arrange a specific time with you for pick up. We hope you stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to being able to serve you “in person” in the near future.

The Julian Hard Cider is temporarily closed, however, they are currently scheduled to reopen May 1. They now offer some delivery options. Visit them on Facebook (@julianhardcider) for more details on what is available.