Borrego Task Force Update

Dear Fellow Borregans,

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force has been using its website http://www.accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus to encourage vulnerable residents to request help and to encourage volunteers to help deliver food and other essentials. We have recruited a number of volunteers, and may need more as more people request help. Our Food Banks, Senior Center, grocery stores, restaurants, hardware, pharmacy and clinic have the capacity to deliver more food, prepared meals and other goods and services

However, we do not think we have reached all of the people who need help. Protecting our residents especially vulnerable to severe complications of COVID-19 will be very important over the next few months. Borrego Springs is a vibrant community. Our businesses and volunteers have a "can do" attitude and have always stepped up to meet challenges. Let's do it once again.

The attached letter was sent out to Borregans. If you need help, fill out the form at the bottom of the letter and return it by one of the means suggested. Or, if you are a caregiver, friend or neighbor to someone who may need help, please ask them and, if appropriate, offer to help them fill out and return the form.