Last updated 5/13/2020 at 12:40pm

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a modified Stay-at-Home order on May 12 to allow more businesses to reopen with strict guidelines.

In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:

- Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices

- Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit down

- Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)

- Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers

- Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)

- Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's use

- No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)

- Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed (licensed restaurants may sell to-go alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails)

- Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.

Full guidelines here: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf

For offices to reopen when telework is not available:

- Train employees on safety and self-screening

- Do temperature and/or symptom screenings daily for employees

- Redesign office spaces to allow for 6 feet of spacing between workers

- Close or restrict common areas

- Do extra cleaning on high-traffic areas like break rooms, elevators, etc.

- Require employees to disinfect personal work areas

- Require employees to avoid handshakes

- Adjust or modify hours to allow people to better space out

- Consider installing systems to bring more outside air in

Full guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-office-workspaces.pdf

For malls, including outdoor shopping centers and strip malls, to reopen for pickup, they must:

-Follow similar employee training and cleaning procedures as other retail businesses

-Frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces (like ATMs and benches)

- Turn off public drinking fountains

- Encourage the use of credit cards and install hands-free payment systems where possible

Full guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf

Outdoor museums are being asked to keep maximum capacity low, create different entry and exit points so people don't have to pass each other in close proximity, discontinue group tours, close interactive exhibits and more.

Guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-outdoor-museums.pdf

In order to open in Phase 2 of reopening, counties must first prove to the state they meet the following criteria:

- No more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days

- No COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days

- Essential workers must have access to PPE

- A minimum of 1.5 tests per 100,000 residents being conducted daily

-At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

-Ability to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless population

-Hospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimum

- Nursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPE