Curbside Pick Up, Safe Reopening Plan

From the County News Center:

As more San Diego County businesses prepare to reopen, it is important to remember that only curbside pick-up will be allowed, and no customers should be inside the premises.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced modifications to his order to allow more businesses to safely open in phase two.

But before businesses can reopen, they need to create a Safe Reopening Plan, which ensures the safety of employees and customers.

The governor announced that retail and manufacturing businesses with curbside pick-up will be allowed to reopen because they represent a lower risk of spreading COVID-19. Among them:

- Bookstores

- Clothing stores

- Toy stores

- Florists

- Sporting goods

The County recognizes that business owners and the public are anxious for more businesses to reopen, but their reopening is aligned with the easing of the governor’s order and must be done safely.

When they open their doors, businesses must ensure that social distancing and the face covering guidelines are being followed to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

County health officials believe San Diegans will continue to do the right thing.

Business owners needing clarification of the reopening guidelines can email questions to: COVID19BusinessQuestions@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/no-customers-inside-when-businesses-reopen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=no-customers-inside-when-businesses-reopen

Currently: There are 4,429 cases, and 165 deaths in San Diego County as of May 7.