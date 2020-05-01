COVID-19: Restrictions Begin to Ease

The COVID-19 pandemic has come a long way, and continues to bring everyone down with uncertainty of when we will be able to return to a normal schedule. However, with recent developments and easing restrictions, California entered Phase 2, hoping to get within spitting distance of normalcy.

The United States now has reached 1,385,329 cases and 81,766 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In California, there are over 69,000 cases, with 2,778 deaths.

As with the rest of the state, the number of confirmed cases in the San Diego County continues to rise, causing a number of orders to be amended and closures to take place.

In the San Diego County, the number of local cases is at 5,065 with 175 deaths as of May 11.

Here are some highlights:

May 11:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,065. Deaths: 175.

2,638 tests done.

Leaders are pushing for businesses such as hair and nail salons, as well as some offices to reopen in the next part of Newsom’s phases.

Borrego Springs announces drive-thru test site May 14 to May 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Mall. Folks will be able to stay in their cars. Testing is open to the public, but those who have made appointments with the Borrego Medical Clinic will have priority. Those who are not registered with the Clinic can also be tested, however, will have to provide more information than those who are patients. Only 50 tests per day will be done.

May 10:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,926. Deaths: 175. No additional deaths.

May 9:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,776. Deaths: 175.

May 8:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,662. Deaths: 169.

3,752 tests, county single-day high

State moves into phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s four stage plan to reopen.

Clothing stores, florists, sporting good shops can reopen with restrictions (curbside pick-up).

Public Health Order updated, allowing more recreational activities, only for members in the same household.

May 7:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,429. Deaths: 165.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces which businesses will be allowed to open with restrictions on May 8 for phase two. The phase does not include dining in at restaurants or hair and nail salons.

Guidelines to allow some dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen will be laid out May 12.

Golf carts can now be used by everyone at Rams Hill Golf Club. Previously, it was limited for use to those 55+ and those with health issues.

May 6:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,319. Deaths: 158.

May 5:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,160. Deaths: 150.

County voted unanimously (5 – 0) to approve a set of guidelines that will serve as a framework for how regional, low-risk businesses will operate as they reopen.

May 4:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 4,020. Deaths: 144.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the state will enter phase two by the end of this week.

May 3:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,927. Deaths: 139.

May 2:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,842. Deaths: 138.

California Public Health officials announce they will be opening testing locations in San Diego starting May 5.

May 1:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,711. Deaths: 134.

Modified public health order into effect, requiring all to wear facial coverings when out in public.

FDA grants emergency use of an experimental drug to speed up recovery of COVID-19.

Rams Hill Golf Club resumed operations with strict protocols to implement safe social and physical distancing.

La Casa Del Zorro to reopen May 15. Bistro will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner (to-go only), and alcohol available. Gym and yoga still not open.

April 30:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,564. Deaths: 124.

County announced it will be easing restrictions, allowing golf courses to reopen with limited use.

Some county parks can open and those living in the same household will be able to enjoy active sports.

April 29:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,432. Deaths: 120.

County acknowledged that the Public Health Order will be extended indefinitely. It was set to expire on April 30.

County Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher announced a new proposal to establish a “series of protocols that will apply consistently across all businesses when they open.”

April 28:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,314. Deaths: 118.

Metropolitan Transit System said it would require all passengers to wear facial coverings while in vehicles or at transit centers or bus stops beginning May 1.

Governor Gavin Newsom laid out four phases to gradually reopen the state and ease stay-at-home orders.

Consideration of starting the school year as early as July or early August.

*Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

*Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, May 11, 4 p.m.