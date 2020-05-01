COVID-19: Orders Modified, Restrictions Eased

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world by storm, leaving many to wonder if or when will things get back to normal.

The United States now has reached 1,004,942 cases and 56,527 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In California, there are over 40,000 cases, with just a little over 1,700 deaths.

As with the rest of the state, the number of confirmed cases in the San Diego County continues to rise, causing a number of orders to be amended and closures to take place.

In the San Diego County, the number of local cases is at 3,043 with 113 deaths as of April 27.

Here are some highlights:

April 27:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,141. Deaths: 113.

Some beaches in San Diego County have reopened with restrictions. Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad aim to reopen May 4.

Operators of a park or golf course need to creat and post a plan for how they will enforce social distancing when reopening.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces there will be a discussion on redrawing floor plans at businesses and schools, as the state moves forward to easing the stay-at-home orders.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond and Mayors from North County announce a meeting to call for some businesses to be reopened on May 1, and for recreational activities to be opened immediately. (Meeting: April 28).

April 26:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 3,043. Deaths: No additional deaths, still at 111.

April 25:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,943. Deaths: 111.

April 24:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,826. Deaths: 102.

Public Health Order modified to include limited access to the ocean.Beginning May 1, it will be required to wear a face covering in San Diego County.

April 23:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,643. Deaths: 100.

House passes about $500 billion emergency economic relief bill to help small businesses (payment protection program), hospitals and testing.

Chula Vista has now mandated face covering for its citizens. Second city to go beyond a public health order to require masks.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces executive order protecting coronavirus relief money from debt collectors (stimulus checks), does not apply to child care or spousal support.

Student loans also paused, no late fees or fines, effective immediately.

April 22:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,628. Deaths: 96.

Governor Gavin Newsom says reopening California is a dimmer, not a light switch, “there’s no date.”

Scheduled surgeries can now begin again.

Some San Diego County recreation parks have reopened. (This does not include any of the 280 California State Parks, which remain closed).

April 21:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,434. Deaths: 87. (Health officials said not all the deaths occurred on the same day, and noted the spike may be due to a backlog of deaths that were not yet reported from the weekend).

Proposal to develop a play to reopen SD County businesses as soon as the public health order expires on May 1 was denied in a 2-3 vote by the Board of Supervisors.

The federal “Reopening of America” plan that is being followed by San Diego County public health officials will determine when businesses can reopen, Health Officer Wilma Wooten said.

Board of Supervisors approved $5 million in loans for small businesses affected by the virus in the county’s unincorporated areas.

President Donald Trump orders a 60-day suspension of issuing immigration green cards.

New information from Northern California coroner claims the first death in the U.S. happened at least three weeks earlier than first reported.

April 20:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,325. Deaths: 72.

Julian reports its second case.

San Diego announces it will ease restrictions. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said neighborhood parks would reopen with some restrictions.

County leaders encouraged people to stay the course until the end of April while they develop a plan for easing restrictions and opening up the economy in phases.

President Donald Trump announces he is suspending immigration into the U.S.

Some recreation parks reopen with limitations. No timeline on beaches yet.

April 19:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,268. Deaths: 71, no new deaths reported.

32,594 reported tests in the County.

April 18:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,213. Deaths: 71.

Julian reports its first case of the virus.

Protest rally against the stay-at-home order held in downtown San Diego

April 17:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,158. Deaths: 70.

Testing for the homeless population began

April 16:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,087. Deaths: 63.

President Donald Trump announces new guidelines for phases reopening the economy.

April 15:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 2,012. Deaths: 60.

COVID-19 testing site was shut down for not providing public health officials proper documentation.

Many begin to receive stimulus checks.

April 14:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,930. Deaths: 53.

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed six-step guide to reopen/return to normal life.

*Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

*Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, April 27, 4 p.m.