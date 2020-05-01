COVID-19: Counties Move Forward at Own Pace

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought so much uncertainty and changes over the last couple of months. However, the world begins to make necessary changes in hopes of reopening.

The United States now has reached 1,634,743 cases and 97,182 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In California, there are over 88,736 cases, with 3,634 deaths.

Despite moving further forward in Phase 2 because of the accelerated program brought forth by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the number of confirmed cases in the County continues to rise.

In the San Diego County, the number of local cases is at 6,434 with 242 deaths as of May 22.

Here are some highlights:

May 22:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,434. Deaths: 242.

Christmas Circle reopens at 8 a.m.

May 21:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,315. Deaths: 241.

Borrego Outfitters and ABDNHA reopen for in-store shopping.

Carlee’s, Jilberto’s, La Casa Del Zorro and Red Ocotillo reopen with modifications to allow in-seat dining.

May 20:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,140. Deaths: 230.

Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California State Parks. This list does not include the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Governor Gavin Newsom approves San Diego County’s request to move into an accelerated Phase 2 reopening, which allows restaurants to offer dine-in service and for in-store shopping.

May 19:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,026. Deaths: 222.

Third person confirmed with COVID-19 in Borrego Springs. The person relinquished anonymity and let folks in town know who they are via Facebook.

$34 million stimulus package proposed, and is aimed to help those in San Diego County. County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob guided this plan, which will help impacted areas including restaurants, small businesses, child welfare services and behaivoral health. The Board approved the package.

Board of Supervisors proposed San Diego Pilot Program, set to reopen more “Phase 2” businesses. The Board voted unanimously in support of moving San Diego County through Phase 2 by sending the plan to the state. They also voted 4 – 1 in favor of sending its Phase 3 pilot program to state leaders.

May 18:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,946. Deaths: 211.

Parking lots at neighborhood parks will open at 50% capacity. Borrego Springs Parks still remain closed at this time.

Undocumented immigrants are now able to apply for financial help through the $125 million relief fund (first of its kind) announced by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom estimates 53 of the 58 counties meet the requirements of moving further into Phase 2. He added that this will be effective immediately, but counties may move at their own pace.

Also said if numbers remain stable, sports can resume, however, without spectators in June. Haircuts and in-store retail could open in a few weeks.

Criteria for counties to move ahead:

Hospitalizations rates that don’t increase more than 5% over seven days.

Less than 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

Last 14 days, there has been a 7.5% decline in hospitalizations and an 8.7% decline in the number of ICU patients statewide.

May 17:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,836. Deaths: 209.

San Diego County announces the reopening of four casinos for the week.

Borrego Springs Post Office adds temporary hours for customers who are 60 and older, every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

May 16:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,662. Deaths: 209.

Julian announces the cancellation of their annual Fourth of July Parade.

May 15:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,523. Deaths: 207.

La Casa Del Zorro resumes operations, celebrates by waiving resort fees.

House of Borrego Springs reopens its doors.

House pushes new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a 1,815-page measure.

Governor Gavin Newsom writes letter to San Diego County casinos to reconsider opening, asking to do so during Phase 3 of the plan.

May 14:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,391. Deaths: 200.

Highest number of daily tests conducted at 3,998 (1,200 shy of its goal).

Six public libraries would reopen for “doorside” service starting May 26. These include: Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista and Borrego Springs.

County Board of Supervisors announce seeking legal action to accelerate reopening more businesses.

Borrego Medical Clinic begins testing via drive-thru at The Mall.

May 13:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,278. Deaths: 194.

May 12:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 5,161. Deaths: 190.

Stay-at-Home order modified, which now allows some businesses to reopen.

Offices can reopen if working remotely is not possible. Outdoor malls can be open for pick up and delivery only. Car washes, landscaping and gardening allowed.

Businesses must complete “Safe Reopening Plan” update, which can be found on the County’s website. This must be posted at the entrance of the business.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

* Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, May 22, 4 p.m.