Candlewood Leaves Town...

But Their Flame Still Burns Brightly

Candlewood's magical Arts Festival in Borrego Springs ended abruptly when COVID-19 hit our village in March.

Purple covered sculptures were closed to the public. Our local scorpion, adorned with whimsical jewels, was off limits to visitors. The popular weekend art classes for the public were cancelled, leaving behind a room full of beautiful art materials at the Mall.

Candlewood Arts Festival Curator Kris Kuramitsu generously offered the art materials to the schools, at the same time school was moving from the classroom to distance learning at home. This didn't deter local art teacher Leslie Duncan who teaches art in the Elementary After School Program. She and Elementary School Principal Sherrilynn Polanco had already created a new "Art-To-Go" program whereby her art students receive weekly art projects sealed in a bag complete with instructions and delivered by one of the district's bus drivers using all the safety precautions.

Candlewood's generous donation of colored paper, scissors, felt, glitter, glue, yarn, colored pencils, markers and much more are now adding richly to our students' art experience from home. The little brown bags are bringing smiles to children's faces, plus the excitement of seeing what's inside this week!

Much appreciation goes to Candlewood's Under the Sun Foundation and the Avery children.