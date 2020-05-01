RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Martha Deichler 

Candlewood Leaves Town...

But Their Flame Still Burns Brightly

 

Last updated 5/22/2020 at 11:37am

Art-To-Go delivered by bus driver Lupe. Student's mask created and donated by Maureen Newman.

Candlewood's magical Arts Festival in Borrego Springs ended abruptly when COVID-19 hit our village in March.

Purple covered sculptures were closed to the public. Our local scorpion, adorned with whimsical jewels, was off limits to visitors. The popular weekend art classes for the public were cancelled, leaving behind a room full of beautiful art materials at the Mall.

Candlewood Arts Festival Curator Kris Kuramitsu generously offered the art materials to the schools, at the same time school was moving from the classroom to distance learning at home. This didn't deter local art teacher Leslie Duncan who teaches art in the Elementary After School Program. She and Elementary School Principal Sherrilynn Polanco had already created a new "Art-To-Go" program whereby her art students receive weekly art projects sealed in a bag complete with instructions and delivered by one of the district's bus drivers using all the safety precautions.

Candlewood's generous donation of colored paper, scissors, felt, glitter, glue, yarn, colored pencils, markers and much more are now adding richly to our students' art experience from home. The little brown bags are bringing smiles to children's faces, plus the excitement of seeing what's inside this week!

Much appreciation goes to Candlewood's Under the Sun Foundation and the Avery children.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/24/2020 15:59