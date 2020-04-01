UPDATE: Borrego Case

On April 3, it was reported by the San Diego County that Borrego Springs had contracted its first case of COVID-19.

The person reported with the case traveled from Mexico to Borrego to quarantine, despite knowing they had the virus.

The person has been identified and has been in quarantine, with no contact to the general public, not visiting any of the establishments. CDC has contacted all of those that may have come into contact with the individual.

The person was retested for the virus, and they still have it.

Some San Diego County cases have been travel-related and did not contract COVID-19 in the County.

Addresses with a postal address indicating a city may be reallocated to the unincorporated area based on their physical location of the address.

San Diego County has 1,326 confirmed cases and 19 deaths reported. The County said 17,633 COVID-19 tests have been reported.

Source: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/status.html