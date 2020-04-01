Governor Issues Statewide Exec. Order

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state-wide executive order that allows two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave for food service workers.

This goes for fast food, delivery, grocery store, farm workers and others in the food industry that have been affected by COVID-19 – exposed, exposed to in isolation or quarantined orders by health officials.

"We don't want you going to work sick," Newsom said in his daily virus update.

He also added that President Donald Trump will be announcing new guidelines for phased reopening of the American economy at 3 p.m. April 16.