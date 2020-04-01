Face Coverings Mandatory, May 1

San Diego County Health Officials have modified the public health order, now requiring all to wear facial coverings when out in public starting May 1.

Currently, San Diego County requires employees of some essential businesses (retail stores, gas stations, restaurants, pharmacies) to wear coverings, and strongly encourages citizens to wear them in public. Businesses are allowed to deny entry to anyone not wearing a face covering.

The county has said that medical-grade masks should not be used but homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since the items can be washed and reused.