Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Borrego Listed with Case of COVID-19

 

Last updated 4/4/2020 at 1:46pm

Prepared by County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch

In the latest report by the San Diego County, Borrego Springs has been listed with its first case.

It is unclear if the virus was contracted by community spread.

More information to follow.

Source: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/status.html

*Some San Diego County cases have been travel-related and did not contract COVID-19 in the County.

Some addresses with a postal address indicating a city may be reallocated to the unincorporated area based on their physical location of the address.

San Diego County has 1,112 confirmed cases and 17 deaths reported.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

