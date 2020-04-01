Borrego Listed with Case of COVID-19

Prepared by County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch

In the latest report by the San Diego County, Borrego Springs has been listed with its first case.

It is unclear if the virus was contracted by community spread.

More information to follow.

Source: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/status.html

*Some San Diego County cases have been travel-related and did not contract COVID-19 in the County.

Some addresses with a postal address indicating a city may be reallocated to the unincorporated area based on their physical location of the address.

San Diego County has 1,112 confirmed cases and 17 deaths reported.