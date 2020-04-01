No School, So No Sports – What Now?

With school districts around the country being forced to close, and having to find alternatives to continue educating their students, it also meant having to suspend nearly all athletic events from games to practices.

What does this mean for student-athletes, especially the seniors who question if they are able to play their senior year and close out their careers.

By the looks of it, there is probably no chance of that happening, with the extension of quarantine to 30 more days, announced by President Donald Trump March 29.

Many members of the interscholastic community asked questions and raised concerns about the impact of COVID-19, and what the school closures may have on the 2020 California Interscholastic Federation spring season.

CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti and the 10 Section Commissioners and the CIF State Office Staff met in an online meeting to discuss the matter of the spring sports season.

“The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority,” Nocetti said.

However, any decision was postponed, in anticipation of “further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-10.”

The CIF State controls regional and state championship events, the sections control their playoffs and postseason events, and the school districts and private schools have control over regular-season activities, such as league games, tournaments and practices.

If the CIF State office makes a recommendation and the sections agree with the recommendations, it is still up to the school districts and private schools to decide if they will follow the recommendations.

The spring sports are baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, lacrosse, boys volleyball, boys tennis and boys golf.

School districts considered possibly allowing games to be played without spectators, although some administrators raised concerns about their ability to enforce that rule.

CIF San Diego Section and other conference presidents met via conference call to discuss contingency plans moving forward for spring sports if they return to school.

John Labeta, CIFSDS Assistant Commissioner sent an email out to athletic directors that the Section office is working on contingency plans if spring sports do return this school year, much of which depends on the various school districts and the governor.

“There are no definite answers at this time, as things are updated and changing daily. As more information becomes available, we will update you via email.”

In the meantime, Labeta said coaches need to be reminded that workouts with players, even for those sports out of season should not be taking place. Jeopardizing the health and well-being of others is not what we should be doing.

Another conference call with sections 10 commissioners and the State Office will be April 3.