Greg Jones Aces at Rams Hill

Going way, way back in time to Feb. 8, Greg Jones aced one at Rams Hill during match play, but he let the glory of his first ever hole-in-one sink in for 16 long days before reporting.

His playing partner and single witness to the ace took the mandatory photo, thus saving Greg's rare feat of prowess from not making the paper.

Greg definitely aced a tough par-3 hole, #16, from 149 yards using his Callaway Apex 8-iron and a Callaway Truvis Chromesoft ball to not only ace the hole but also win the match. And with a brother-in-law being the Director of Engineering at Callaway who perhaps inserted eyeballs and a flag magnet into the ball, it hit the bottom of the flag on the fly and stayed in the hole, a "slam dunk" as he called it.

Congrats, Greg, and may Ace #2 come before you're too old and forgetful to report it!