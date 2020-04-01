RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

CIF Rules No Spring Sports

 

Last updated 4/10/2020 at 10:29am



The California Interscholastic Federation announced that the remainder of the season for spring high school sports has officially ended, and the decision was not unexpected.

“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019 – 20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue. As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.”

“We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resume,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in a statement.

This decision by the CIF has affected over 3,800 California high schools, and about 125 are in the San Diego Section.

Spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, swimming, tennis, and among others.

It is unclear of how this will affect the upcoming summer dead periods, or if the fall sports will be affected.

