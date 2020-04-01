RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BSUSD Winter Sports: Student-Athletes Honored

 

Last updated 4/3/2020 at 1:08pm



The San Diego Union-Tribune honored over 4,400 high school student-athletes for the 35th year for the All-Academic Team.

The All-Academic Team honors juniors and seniors who participated in a California Interscholastic Federation-approved varsity sport and maintained a cumulative, weighted grade-point average of 3.0 of better.

Marks above 4.0 reflect grades from honors classes weighted on a 5.0 scale. Some school districts make more 5.0 classes available than others.

For Borrego High School, the following juniors and seniors were named to the All-Academic Team for Winter Sports.

Boys Basketball:

Senior Ty White: 3.81

Senior Andres Reyes: 3.42

Girls Basketball:

Junior Laurynn Strate: 4.09

Senior Delaney Barclay: 4.07

Junior Marla Manzano: 3.70

Junior Jenny Sencion: 3.63

Boys Soccer:

Senior Juan Fuerte: 3.74

Senior Brian Martinez: 3.34

Senior Alvaro Delgado Galindo: 3.13

Senior Ulices Vilchis: 3.04

Girls Soccer:

Junior Daniel Carmona: 4.03

Senior Ximena Torres: 3.57

Junior Aide Valdez: 3.20

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

