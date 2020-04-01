BSUSD Winter Sports: Student-Athletes Honored
The San Diego Union-Tribune honored over 4,400 high school student-athletes for the 35th year for the All-Academic Team.
The All-Academic Team honors juniors and seniors who participated in a California Interscholastic Federation-approved varsity sport and maintained a cumulative, weighted grade-point average of 3.0 of better.
Marks above 4.0 reflect grades from honors classes weighted on a 5.0 scale. Some school districts make more 5.0 classes available than others.
For Borrego High School, the following juniors and seniors were named to the All-Academic Team for Winter Sports.
Boys Basketball:
Senior Ty White: 3.81
Senior Andres Reyes: 3.42
Girls Basketball:
Junior Laurynn Strate: 4.09
Senior Delaney Barclay: 4.07
Junior Marla Manzano: 3.70
Junior Jenny Sencion: 3.63
Boys Soccer:
Senior Juan Fuerte: 3.74
Senior Brian Martinez: 3.34
Senior Alvaro Delgado Galindo: 3.13
Senior Ulices Vilchis: 3.04
Girls Soccer:
Junior Daniel Carmona: 4.03
Senior Ximena Torres: 3.57
Junior Aide Valdez: 3.20