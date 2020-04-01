From the Borrego Springs Unified School District

Hello Borrego Springs Community,

If I could communicate one thing it would be that school is still open! We are all still here. Whether it be online, by phone, or in-person, we are ready to serve our students and parents.

The recent Governor’s address may have given the wrong impression. Instead of saying that school will be closed for the rest of the year, he should have stated that schools will be transitioning to online learning. This transition has not been easy, but I believe that our amazing staff has stepped up to the challenge and has been providing excellent service that will only improve in the future.

But that is not really what is important. What is most important is our students, their safety, and their well-being. Our teachers and staff are visibly upset at the fact that they cannot see their students every day. Their hearts ache to know how they are. Because we know that for some children, school is their world. It’s where they learn, feel accepted, meet their friends, and feel loved. It’s also where they are challenged, where they can grow and yes, sometimes they also find adversity there. These are experiences that our children need. Now, for some, this has been taken away.

So as a school district what are we trying to do during this period of uncertainty? We are trying to provide a small slice of what is normal, what is secure and safe. We are reaching out and connecting. As you know we are also providing meals for all children of Borrego Springs, whether they are enrolled in our schools or not. We have also delivered school supplies, games, and other materials directly to homes. We are doing everything we can think of considering the health, safety and social distancing guidelines provided by the state.

I would like to thank all of our staff for their heroic efforts during this time. Also to the community and the outpouring of support for those in need. We are definitely stronger together.

Mark Stevens

– BSUSD Superintendent