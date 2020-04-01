Man Arrested Smuggling Immigrants

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City arrested a man suspected of smuggling undocumented immigrants March 7.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. when a man driving a grey Chevrolet truck approached the checkpoint with four passengers.

Agents interviewed the driver, who stated that they all had their immigration documents in their bags.

They were sent to secondary inspection, where it was discovered that three of the passengers in the vehicle were undocumented.

The agents also discovered that the driver, a 42-year-old man, was convicted of a murder in 1997 in Orange County, where he served 14 years.

The man also had several other felony convictions, including carrying a loarded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and participation in a criminal street gang.

He, and the female front passenger, identified as United States citizens, were arrested for human smuggling.

The three undocumented immigrants were apprehended for entering the U.S. illegally.