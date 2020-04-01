RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Agents Seize $164K in Meth

 

Last updated 4/3/2020 at 1:09pm



El Centro Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine March 15.

The incident occurred when a 22-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion approached the checkpoint at around 2 p.m.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered a total of 80 packages – 22 hidden in the vehicle’s bumper and 58 in the rocker panels.

The packages tested positive for meth, and weighed a total of 86 pounds with an estimated street value of $164,500.

The woman, a United States Citizen, the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

