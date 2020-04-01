Galleta Meadows Closed

Galleta Meadows, the land and the artwork are closed to the public until further notice, according to a statement put out by the Under the Sun Foundation.

"All land and artwork in Galleta Meadows are now closed to the public until further notice due to the Governor's safer at home order and the ongoing health crisis. Please stay safe and stay home."

All are asked to continue to follow the stay at home orders, and follow the guidelines and restrictions of social distancing in hopes of flattening the curve.

There are over 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the San Diego County with 18 deaths.

The Under the Sun Foundation are stewards of the 130 free-standing, metal sculptures produced by artist Ricardo Breceda. The sculptures are spread over 1,500 acres of undeveloped desert land, and taken care of by the Foundation, who continue to actively plan for the long term care of this important community landmark and resource.

The Under the Sun Foundation was formed by the Avery children in 2018, and is inspired by the work of Dennis Avery, and his passion for bringing art to the local community and its visitors. It also supports a creative space, both physical and figurative, encourages people to engage with the arts, natural environment and one another.