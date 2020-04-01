RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Fudge Factory Closes, Back in October

 

Last updated 4/4/2020 at 2:04pm



In a difficult decision, Bonny Bosworth has decided to close the Bighorn Fudge Factory for the remainder of the season.

This decision, Bosworth said is "the hardest, yet smartest decision we can about our business," after one known case of the Coronavirus was reported on April 3.

The Fudge Factory followed guidelines with social distancing in the store and other proper procedures, but Bosworth stated it's not worth the risk.

Folks still can order items online bighornfudge.com in the mean time.

The Fudge Factory will be back open for the new season sometime in October.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser