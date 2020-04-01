Fudge Factory Closes, Back in October

In a difficult decision, Bonny Bosworth has decided to close the Bighorn Fudge Factory for the remainder of the season.

This decision, Bosworth said is "the hardest, yet smartest decision we can about our business," after one known case of the Coronavirus was reported on April 3.

The Fudge Factory followed guidelines with social distancing in the store and other proper procedures, but Bosworth stated it's not worth the risk.

Folks still can order items online bighornfudge.com in the mean time.

The Fudge Factory will be back open for the new season sometime in October.