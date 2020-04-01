Follow Stay-At-Home Orders, Citations

Christmas Circle Closed

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has informed all that they will conduct targeted social distancing enforcement beginning April 3.

Sheriff Gore said anyone who was found to violate the orders in effect would face up to a $1,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail. He said anyone who sees a violation of a public health order should call law enforcement.

County leaders announced April 2 additional regulations to the county’s public health order.

As of April 1, 2020 and until further notice Christmas Circle was closed to the general public, visitors and Borrego Springs residents for the safety of our community, according to Jim Wilson.

However, it seems these orders have not been followed properly, as there has been people spotted congregating at the Circle.

There are no details of what the Borrego Springs Sheriff's Department will do, and how they will be enforcing these orders.

Law enforcement in the San Diego County issued at least 20 citations to those who visited a beach in Encinitas for violating the state's stay-at-home order, the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

"Violators who defied stay home orders were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach," San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said in a tweet.

The order was also amended to close all parking lots at public parks and recreation facilities, including beaches.

“By closing the parking lots, we believe that we can lessen the gathering and lessen the folks traveling from one entity to another," Supervisor Fletcher said. "The reality is that no one should be driving to a park or recreation center if there is one near you, then you can walk to it.”

The public health order also distinguished the difference between "active recreation" and "passive recreation," Fletcher said.