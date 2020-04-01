Christmas Circle, More Closures

The United States is starting to see more closures and adjustments aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. From major theme parks to postponements of sporting events, all have been affected.

Popular landmarks and destinations in Borrego Springs have temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Christmas Circle was closed to the general public, visitors and residents as of April 1 until further notice in hopes of stopping large gatherings, and those ignoring social distancing orders.

Jim Wilson, Chairman of the Board for Christmas Circle and overseer of its maintenance, made the announcement, and said, "this is for the safety of our community.

Christmas Circle has been the place heavily used by many throughout the year. From seasonal events like Borrego Days, Circle of Art, and Farmers Market to occasional picnics, mini concerts, dog-walking and meetings, it's a perfect gathering place in the middle of town.

On April 5, the Under the Sun Foundation put out a statement that Galleta Meadows, the land and the artwork, would be closed to the public until further notice due to the Governor's safer at home order and the ongoing health crisis.

The Under the Sun Foundation are stewards of the 130 free-standing, metal sculptures produced by artist Ricardo Breceda. The sculptures are spread over 1,500 acres of undeveloped desert land, and taken care of by the Foundation, who continue to actively plan for the long term care of this important community landmark and resource.

The Under the Sun Foundation was formed by the Avery children in 2018, and is inspired by the work of Dennis Avery, and his passion for bringing art to the local community and its visitors. It also supports a creative space, both physical and figurative, and encourages people to engage with the arts, natural environment and one another.

The temporary closures of these beloved areas come after the extended "Stay-At-Home" order and Borrego's first confirmed case.

The County Public Health Order was amended to prohibit non-essential gatherings of any size. It also includes employees of essential businesses who come in regular contact with the public (retail stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.) are required to wear facial coverings.

On April 3, Borrego Springs contracted its first case, and is the only one reported as of April 13.

San Diego County now has 1,847 confirmed cases and 47 deaths reported.

The United States now has 547,670 confirmed cases and has surpassed Italy in the number of deaths with 21,664.