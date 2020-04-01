BWD: Pay Online

The Borrego Water District now offers its customer the option to pay online with a check, credit, or debit card.

In order to cover the costs of processing payments, there is a 2.75% per transaction charge (+$0.50 if its under $100), which will be added to the total of the bill.

To pay your bill you will need:

BWD Account Number (where can I find it? Your BWD Account number is on the top right of your statement)

First and last name

Business Name (for business accounts)

There is a $35 NSF Fee for all return items.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the office at 760-767-5806.

If you would prefer to pay by the automated phone system, call 877-885-7968.

To register and use this service or make a one-time payment please use the attached link: https://www.paymentservicenetwork.com/AuthName.aspx?AccId=RT25671

What can you do here?

Pay by checking/savings/credit card

A convenience fee of $1 will be applied to checking and savings payments.

A convenience fee of 2.75% will be applied to credit card payments. An additional fee of $ .50 cents is applied for payments below $100.

Set up Auto-Pay

View your bills

Opt out of paper bills

View payment history

Print receipts

Change your payment profile

Please note that accounts are updated by 10 a.m. the following business day.