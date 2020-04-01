RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake

 

Last updated 4/4/2020 at 1:53pm



Did you feel it? A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook Borrego Springs April 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at around 6:53 p.m., 18 miles northwest of Borrego Springs, 11 miles southeast of Anza, 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert, 23 miles southwest of Indio and 36 miles east of Temecula.

According to the USGS, the quake was felt across a wide area of San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, with people as far as Los Angeles also reporting that they felt it. It was followed by several aftershocks in the same area — a magnitude 3.7 quake at 7:05 p.m., a 3.2 at 7:59 p.m., a 3.6 at 9:07 p.m. and a 3.5 at 10:12 p.m.

There were no reports of structural damages or injuries.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser