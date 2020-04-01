Did you feel it? A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook Borrego Springs April 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at around 6:53 p.m., 18 miles northwest of Borrego Springs, 11 miles southeast of Anza, 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert, 23 miles southwest of Indio and 36 miles east of Temecula.

According to the USGS, the quake was felt across a wide area of San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, with people as far as Los Angeles also reporting that they felt it. It was followed by several aftershocks in the same area — a magnitude 3.7 quake at 7:05 p.m., a 3.2 at 7:59 p.m., a 3.6 at 9:07 p.m. and a 3.5 at 10:12 p.m.

There were no reports of structural damages or injuries.