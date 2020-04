Every year for the past few years, my family has celebrated Easter by camping in the Anza-Borrego State Park.

Our kids wake up at the crack of dawn and run across the sand, finding eggs under rocks and between the sage and scrub bushes scattered across the desert floor.

This year, egg hunts almost everywhere across the country will be cancelled or moved to the living room and backyard.

Keith Price

– San Diego/Borrego Springs, California