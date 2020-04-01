A Word From Supervisor Jim Desmond

Residents of Borrego Springs,

These are interesting times that we are living through. While the situation remains fluid, I wanted to update you on the latest regarding the Coronavirus and what we are doing in San Diego County.

Per Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders, the entire State of California is under a shelter in place order. All Californians are being asked to stay at home if you do not need to go out for essential reasons. These reasons can include buying food, picking up medications and exercising as long as people do so by practicing a social distance and keeping six feet apart from others

A strong recommendation is also made that all persons who are 65 years old or older, have a chronic underlying condition, or have a compromised immune system self-quarantine themselves at home. While there is a lot of misinformation about the Coronavirus, this much is clear, it can be debilitating for senior citizens. We are doing all that we can at the County to make sure senior citizens are protected. Congregate meal clients are now receiving meals by home delivery through our contracts to comply with all orders and social distancing. AIS Call Center (1-800-339-4661) and 2-1-1, are helping low-income seniors connect with community resources.

We’ve all seen the panic at the grocery stores when it comes to toilet paper, paper towels and other necessities. This isn’t necessary. There is more than enough to go around, as long as folks don’t take more than they need. Grocery stores continue to stock the shelves at an unprecedented rate.

Each of us has a role that will determine the level of success in fighting this virus. And I want to thank all those who continue to stay at home, who continue to maintain social distance and do their part during this pandemic. The people of Borrego Springs are strong and resilient people and together we can get all get through this!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor