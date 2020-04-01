Chamber Offering Town-Wide Gift Certificates

Many businesses in small towns like Julian are taking big hits due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Due to this pandemic and state mandated orders, businesses are being forced to shut down or change their hours and what they can offer.

It is not secret that in the backcountry of Julian, a small tourist destination, relies heavily, if not entirely on visitor traffic to help the community thrive. However, it is now becoming a struggle to have revenue flow.

The Julian Chamber of Commerce is asking for those who love to visit Julian to purchase gift certificates that can be used when the mandated closures are lifted.

“Our town has a very small number of local residents, and while our locals are doing their part in shopping local, our visitors are sorely missed,” Robin Boland said in a letter from the Chamber.

A website was created for residents and visitors alike to purchase a gift certificate to the local establishments at juliangiftcertificates.com.

The timeline of the future is unclear at this time of when things will get back to normal. But what people can do is to practice safe social distancing, and stay home as much as possible. Also in this time, continue to support local businesses.