Borrego Businesses

Courtesy of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce This is the most current information that we are aware of. It is recommended that you contact the business to be certain that it has not changed since this writing. Note: The red denotes changes from the last update posted on Friday, March 27, 2020.

As of April 3:

Community Valley Bank, Borrego

Community Valley Bank, Borrego Springs Branch has updated their hours, and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce remains closed to foot traffic. If you need to schedule an appointment or have any questions, call 760-767-5555.

Borrego Sun

The Borrego Sun office will remain closed to foot traffic until further notice. To those who have been picking up their subscriptions in the office, please arrange a pick up date and time. For questions regarding address changes, subscriptions or payments, please email susanaborregosun@gmail.com. For advertisements and classifieds, email editorialsun@gmail.com.

State Parks

As of March 30, California State Parks announced it is temporarily closing vehicle access at all 280 state parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Borrego Art Institute

The Borrego Art Institute is closed, and upcoming shows have been cancelled until further notice. Online shopping is available at http://www.borregoartinstitute.org.

De Anza True Value Hardware

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sunday's as of March 29.

Borrego Springs Resort

Curbside to-go orders only, pick up at the hotel lobby. The hotel will remain open for business. There will be no orders accepted on Monday and Tuesday. Sunday's from 8 a.m. to noon. Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call your order in at 760-767-5700. Menu is posted on Facebook.

Borrego Outfitters

Borrego Outfitters has temporarily closed its store until further notice, and will continue to maintain contact with vendors and businesses.

Borrego Water District

The Borrego Springs Water District is closed until April 13. Water/sewer payments (no cash) will continue to be accepted thru the Drop Box located next to the front door of the office. All other activities associated with billing, system operations and emergency response will remain unchanged. If a customer needs assistance day or night, call 760-767-5806.

Palms at Indian Head, Red Ocotillo

Coyote Steakhouse at The Palms at Indian Head and Red Ocotillo are serving No-Contact home delivery service for lunch and dinner. Cost of delivery is $5. Meals are pre-ordered and dropped off at your front door. Home delivery menu changes daily. Curbside and takeout also available. For more information, call 760-767-7400.

The Palms at Indian Head

The Palms at Indian Head Hotel remains open during this time. For more information, call 760-767-7788.

Carlee's Grocery Delivery

Owner/Operator of Carlee's and Borrego's Honorary Mayor Andy Macuga is doing a grocery delivery twice a week. Orders are needed before 6 p.m. Sunday for Tuesday delivery and before 6 p.m. Wednesday for Friday delivery. Items vary, and certain grocery items may not be available. For more information, call 760-767-3262.

Carlee's

Carlee's is serving their entire menu for takeout, delivery or curbside pickup. The delivery is a $5 charge to cover gas and insurance for the drivers. The takeout and curbside will be no extra charge.

Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort

The Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort will remain open, and are offering lunch and dinner to go. Free kids meals with purchase of an adult entree and a 15% discount for everyone. For more information, call 760-767-5341.

La Casa Del Zorro

La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa has closed as of March 20, and are expected to open May 1.

Rams Hill

Operations at Rams Hill have been suspended effective March 21. They are currently accepting tee times and reservations beginning April 14, the Tuesday after Easter.

Kesling's Kitchen

For the time being, Kesling's Kitchen is shut down until further notice.

Los Jilberto's

Los Jilberto's Taco Shop will be doing takeout everyday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, hours may vary day-to-day, so call ahead at 760-767-1008.

El Borrego

El Borrego will be doing delivery and take out. Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.