Timeline of COVID-19 Events

Last updated 4/3/2020 at 1:12pm

COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has spread across the world in a matter of days, infecting thousands, officially being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

A few days later on March 13, President Donald Trump addressed the nation, declaring a national emergency.

The virus first appeared in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, and has been identified in a number of other locations.

San Diego County residents can sign up now to receive information about COVID-19 by texting “COSD COVID19” to 468-311

Due this pandemic, a number of orders were issued, along with closures of school districts and non-essential businesses.

Since the last print of the Borrego Sun, March 16, a lot has happened. Here are some highlights as of March 30 in Borrego Springs, San Diego County, as well as orders issued statewide.

March 30:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 603.

Celebrity cruise ship began dropping off about 2,300 passengers at the Port of San Diego.

City employees declared disaster workers

California State Parks temporarily closes vehicle access at all 280 state parks.

March 29:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 519.

President Donald Trump extends the restrictive social distancing guidelines for another 30 days.

March 28:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 488. Two more deaths reported, total of seven.

All orders presently in place in the San Diego County have been extended.

March 27:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 417, two additional deaths.

DMV shuts down all 176 field offices due to Coronavirus concerns. Workers are expected to return their offices on April 1, and will begin conducting “virtual transactions” with customers April 2.

House of Representatives OKs the $2 trillion stimulus package. President Donald Trump later signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package, named the “CARES Act.”

March 26:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 341. Third death reported.

Senate approves $2 trillion stimulus package

Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort offers only lunch and dinner. Restaurant to close March 31.

March 25:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 297.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that major banks, including JP Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Citibank have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments.

Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force website launches: accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus

March 24:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 242. A second death.

First two positive infant cases reported

County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a moratorium on evictions for both residents and small businesses located in the unincoporated area.

March 23:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 230.

Beaches, parks, boardwalks, parking lots, and other spaces in San Diego County, as well as throughout the state were ordered to close to restrict unsafe gatherings prohibited by state and local laws.

March 22:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 205. First death confirmed.

San Diego selected by the state for a mobile field hospital

President Donald Trump approves Governor Gavin Newsom’s request to declare a major disaster in California and bolster the state’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

March 21:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 159.

Rams Hill Golf Club suspends operations until at least April 14.

March 20:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 131. 1,049 reported tests.

No new cruise ship tours to depart from San Diego Bay until at least mid-April.

La Casa Del Zorro Resort and Spa closed from March 20 through April 15.

Borrego Outfitters temporarily closed until further notice.

Borrego Springs Resort curbside to-go orders only.

March 19:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 103.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces “Stay-at-Home” order.

March 18:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 80.

A 151-room Ramada Hotel in Kearny Mesa was chosen to house quarantined patients held at MCAS Miramar.

San Diego-area tribal governments announced closures of the Golden Acorn Casino, Jamul Casino, Sycuan Casino, Barona Resort and Casino, and Viejas Casino and Resort through at least the end of March.

Gyms and Fitness Centers to close.

Las Americas outlets, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley malls and other major shopping centers closed.

March 17:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 60.

On-site dining is prohibited, but pick-up, delivery or drive-through services are allowed.

Borrego Springs restaurants offer to-go, delivery and pick up options.

California Legislature approved up to $1 billion in new spending to combat outbreak,

Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force meet for the first time

March 16:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 59.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged limiting gatherings to 10 and under.

All daily and Sunday masses in the San Diego Catholic Diocese canceled until further notice.

*Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County by Date Reported prepared by County of San Diego, Health & Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology Unit, sandiegocounty.gov. These include only County Residents.

*Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, March 30, 4 p.m.