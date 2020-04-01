Effects Timetable, Orders Amended

It was around three months ago that no one had an idea of what COVID-19 was. What was thought to be a disease similar to the flu, has now spread around the country, infecting over 1,897,506 – 547,670 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

This pandemic continues to crash on the world as we know it, disrupting modern society, as we continue to find some sanity in this nation.

As with the rest of the state, the number of confirmed cases in the San Diego County continues to rise, causing a number of orders to be amended and closures to take place.

The Borrego Springs Task Force’s website is now in full force, accesshealthborrego.org.

Here are some highlights as of April 13 in Borrego Springs, San Diego County, as well as orders issued statewide.

April 13:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,847. Deaths: 47

Governor Gavin Newsom announces State will present plan on April 14 to restart the economy.

California’s insurance commissioner orders all auto insurance companies to return premiums.

April 12:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,804. No new deaths, still at 45.

415 patients in hospital, 152 in ICU.

25,234 reported tests.

April 11:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,761. 45 Deaths.

April 10:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,693. Deaths: 44.

County health officials reported 19 outbreaks in congregant facilities which include skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers. This includes 180 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. They explained that half of the total deaths reported in San Diego County have been in congregant facilities.

April 9:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,628. Deaths: 40.

93% of the testing has been reported as negative. Nearly 22,100 tests have been reported.

County amended public heath order again to require employees in the bank and transportation industries to wear face coverings.

April 8:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,530. Deaths: 36.

County officials amended the Public Health Order to prohibit non-essential gatherings of any size.

State will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month.

April 17 Sundowner hosted by Community Valley Bank and Desert Pantry have been cancelled.

Rams Hill and La Casa Del Zorro updates reopen date to May 1.

April 7:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,454. Deaths: 31 (Increased number of deaths should not be cause for alarm because reports of death typically lag behind reported cases).

13 out of 20 tests have been conducted in Borrego Springs.

All businesses in operation in accordance with the order must prepare and post “Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocol.” This must be posted at or near the entrance, and be easily viewable by the public and employees.

April 6:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,404. Deaths: 19, no new deaths reported.

County said businesses have a right to refuse service to any patron who is not using a face covering, though are not mandatory.

XL Gas Station requires gloves and a mask to enter the store.

April 5:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,326. Deaths: 19

All land and artwork in Galleta Meadows closes to the public.

April 4:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,209. Deaths: 18

Amended public health order put into effect.

Bighorn Fudge Factory closes for the remainder of the season.

Stores like Walmart and Target to limit capacity.

April 3:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 1,025. Deaths: 17

Borrego Springs contracts its first reported case of COVID-19.

CIF rules the spring sports season will not continue.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to conduct targeted social distancing enforcement. Those who violate the orders in effect would face up to $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

About 1.4 million pieces of personal protective equipment have been secured and distributed to local hospitals for medical staff.

April 2:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 966. Deaths: 16

Public health order amended that all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant and other establishments that serve food shall wear a face covering.

CDC also recommends the use of face coverings in public settings.

Businesses also must post sanitation/social distance protocols publicly, which takes effect April 7.

April 1:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 849. Deaths: 15

Governor Gavin Newsom confirms that school will not reopen for the remainder of the school year.

Christmas Circle closed to the general public, visitors and residents.

*Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

*Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, April 13, 4 p.m.