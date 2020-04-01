COVID-19, Will There Be An End Soon?

Public Health Order Amended

Our world is at a standstill, seeking a light through the madness and the struggles that follow from this COVID-19 pandemic.

It sure is a time of quite uncertainty, as many look at the hopes of returning to their normal everyday lives.

Borrego Springs continues to feel the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they brace for the future. Will things return to normal, if so, how long will that take? With the extension of the restrictive social distancing guidelines, and continued amendment of the county public health order, it’s uncertain.

After the first known case in Borrego, it forced much more closures and cautionary measures in hopes of keeping the case at one.

After the closure of the State Park, Christmas Circle closed, as well as our beloved Galleta Meadows, which all bring tourists at bay. However, it is not about not wanting them in the town, but welcoming them at a later time until this is all over, or there is some solution. It is for their safety, and the town.

In San Diego County, the number of local cases is now at a hefty total of 1,847 with 47 deaths as of April 13.

The United States has more than 547,670 confirmed cases, and surpassed in deaths with 21,664.

After the extension of the restrictive social distancing guidelines for another 30 days through April 30, which are vital, who is to know what will happen. Los Angeles County extended their order until May 15, however, as of press time, San Diego County has not.

San Diego County amended the public health order to prevent the spread, and is in effect until April 30, but may be extended. This included establishments to post Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocols at or near the public entrance of the facility so that it is easily viewable.

What the orders mean?

Everyone needs to stay home except to take care of essential needs or go to an essential job.

Practice social distancing. Keep at least six feet away from other people unless they’re household members. Avoid gatherings of any size.

You should wear a face covering when leaving home. Cloth facial coverings don’t have to be medical grade but should cover your nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are OK since you can wash and reuse them.

It is strongly recommended you stay home, unless you need medical care, if:

You are over 65 years old

Have a chronic underlying health condition

Have a compromised immune system

Have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19

All employees of essential businesses that have contact with the public must wear facial coverings: supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, pharmacies, childcare facilities that serve food, and banks and public transportation.

President Donald Trump warned the nation’s governors to “get their act together” and is highly determined to get the economy open on May 1.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced April 13 that he will lay out the plan for how the state will begin to relax the stay-at-home restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tomorrow we will lay out our California-based thinking on that effort. For weeks now I have been previewing that the state of California is putting together a bottom up plan, a framework for interventions and easing of restrictions in the state to allow us to toggle between approaching issues on a population basis, versus an individual basis. We’re gonna lay out a detailed plan as we can.”

As the U.S. continues to fight against this pandemic and making the best of the situations given, we can only hope to come out of this on top and better than ever. However, the uncertainty of many things continue to grow, especially when all will get back to normal.

We all have our hopes of the virus disappearing or being under control. Or are we going to be sitting at home for the next few months, watching our days pass us by.

We’re all in this together, so let’s do our part to slow the spread and flatten the curve. Stay home, stay safe.