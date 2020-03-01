RSS

Remembering Bill Wright

 

Last updated 3/5/2020 at 9:58am

Photo Courtesy of Dan Wright

A celebration of life was held for Bill Wright Wednesday Feb. 12, who passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 88.

His friends and family gathered for the private memorial at the club-house in the RoadRunner Club.

Former San Diego County District 5 Supervisor and long-time friend Bill Horn and current Supervisor Jim Desmond were both in attendance, and made speeches reliving the memories and times of Bill.

His son Dan Wright hosted the occasion, introducing friends to tell of their special moments with Bill.

Food and drinks were served and all those present relived their memories of such an important figure who will always be remembered as the Champion of the town.

